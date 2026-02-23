owens-Barnett and North Texas host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (12-13, 7-7 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-11, 10-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTSA Roadrunners (12-13, 7-7 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-11, 10-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts UTSA after Jazzy Owens-Barnett scored 21 points in North Texas’ 82-73 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Mean Green are 9-6 in home games. North Texas is third in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 8.7.

The Roadrunners are 7-7 in AAC play. UTSA is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

North Texas’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 60.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 61.4 North Texas gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UTSA won the last meeting 66-64 on Jan. 28. Cheyenne Rowe scored 27 points to help lead the Roadrunners to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is averaging 13.8 points for the Mean Green. Nestor is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Rowe is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

