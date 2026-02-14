Oregon State takes road win streak into matchup with Seattle U

Oregon State Beavers (14-13, 7-7 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (15-11, 4-9 WCC) Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (14-13, 7-7 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (15-11, 4-9 WCC)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hits the road against Seattle U aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Redhawks are 11-3 on their home court. Seattle U scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Beavers are 7-7 in WCC play. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC allowing 74.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Seattle U averages 73.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 74.0 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 14.7 points. Junseok Yeo is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Josiah Lake is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.