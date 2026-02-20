Oregon State hosts Clark and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (8-20, 3-12 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-14, 7-8 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (8-20, 3-12 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-14, 7-8 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Oregon State after Aaron Clark scored 29 points in Pepperdine’s 95-87 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Beavers are 10-5 on their home court. Oregon State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Waves have gone 3-12 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine gives up 79.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Oregon State averages 70.2 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 79.3 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 71.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 73.5 Oregon State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 15.1 points for the Waves. Styles Phipps is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.