Oregon State faces Pacific, aims to break 3-game skid

Oregon State Beavers (17-9, 9-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-14, 5-8 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State aims to break its three-game skid with a victory over Pacific.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 in home games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Ward averaging 4.7.

The Beavers have gone 9-4 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is third in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiara Bolden averaging 4.0.

Pacific makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Oregon State has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Ward is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 12 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Beavers. Jenna Villa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

