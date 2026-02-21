Olvera scores 20, Louisiana beats Texas State 67-54

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera had 20 points in Louisiana’s 67-54 victory over Texas State on Saturday. Olvera shot…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera had 20 points in Louisiana’s 67-54 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Olvera shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-19, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference). Dorian Finister added 15 points and Dariyus Woodson shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

DJ Hall led the way for the Bobcats (18-12, 10-7) with 18 points and six rebounds. Texas State also got 10 points from Mark Drone. The loss snapped the Bobcats’ seven-game winning streak.

