Olsen leads South Alabama against Southern Miss after 23-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (17-7, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Southern Miss after Adam Olsen scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 81-69 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Southern Miss is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars have gone 7-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Randy Brady averaging 5.9.

Southern Miss scores 73.3 points, 5.6 more per game than the 67.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 73.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 73.2 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Lewis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Tylik Weeks is averaging 17.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Olsen is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16 points. Chaze Harris is averaging 18.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

