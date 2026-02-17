Olsen leads Cal Baptist against Utah Valley after 20-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-12, 4-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (17-9, 11-2 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-12, 4-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (17-9, 11-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Utah Valley after Lauren Olsen scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 82-70 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers are 9-4 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Wolverines are 4-8 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley scores 62.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Cal Baptist is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 41.9% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 62.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 66.8 Cal Baptist gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Cambree Blackham is averaging 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

