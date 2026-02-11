Okojie’s 25 lead Mercer over Furman 69-64

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 25 points helped Mercer defeat Furman 69-64 on Wednesday. Okojie shot 6 of 16…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 25 points helped Mercer defeat Furman 69-64 on Wednesday.

Okojie shot 6 of 16 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Bears (16-10, 8-5 Southern Conference). Brady Shoulders scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Zaire Williams went 5 of 14 from the field (2 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Paladins (16-10, 7-6) were led by Asa Thomas, who posted 14 points. Cooper Bowser and Charles Johnston each had 11 points.

