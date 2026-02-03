Oklahoma visits Oweh and Kentucky

Oklahoma Sooners (11-11, 1-8 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-11, 1-8 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on Oklahoma after Otega Oweh scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 85-77 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats are 11-2 on their home court. Kentucky is ninth in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 3.9.

The Sooners are 1-8 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Kentucky scores 81.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 76.4 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Sooners match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Oweh is averaging 16.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Mohamed Wague is averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

