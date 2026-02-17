Oklahoma State hosts No. 8 Kansas after Fallah’s 27-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 4-8 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 4-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces No. 8 Kansas after Parsa Fallah scored 27 points in Oklahoma State’s 95-92 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cowboys are 13-3 on their home court. Oklahoma State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jayhawks are 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Kansas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowboys and Jayhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fallah is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Flory Bidunga is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.