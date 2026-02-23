Oklahoma State faces West Virginia, seeks to break 5-game skid

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 4-10 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 4-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks to end its five-game slide when the Cowboys play West Virginia.

The Cowboys are 13-4 in home games. Oklahoma State scores 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State scores 83.6 points, 20.1 more per game than the 63.5 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

