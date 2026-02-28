Okeke scores 16 in Albany’s 84-61 win over New Hampshire

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Okechukwu Okeke scored 16 points as Albany beat New Hampshire 84-61 on Saturday. Okeke added 12…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Okechukwu Okeke scored 16 points as Albany beat New Hampshire 84-61 on Saturday.

Okeke added 12 rebounds for the Great Danes (11-19, 7-8 America East Conference). Miles Rose scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 from the field, and added five rebounds and six assists. Amir Lindsey had 15 points.

Jack Graham led the way for the Wildcats (8-20, 4-11) with 17 points and three steals off the bench. John Squire added 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for New Hampshire. The Wildcats extended their losing streak to eight straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.