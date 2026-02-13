O’Garro and the CSU Northridge Matadors host conference foe Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-5, 10-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (15-10, 8-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-5, 10-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (15-10, 8-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on CSU Northridge in Big West action Saturday.

The Matadors are 11-1 in home games. CSU Northridge is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 10-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

CSU Northridge averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Rainbow Warriors match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Matadors. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 14.0 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

