Ofunniyin, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to host Porter and the Winthrop Eagles

Winthrop Eagles (11-13, 4-6 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-16, 4-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amira Ofunniyin and Gardner-Webb host Amourie Porter and Winthrop in Big South play Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-5 in home games. Gardner-Webb gives up 63.7 points and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-6 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 10.8 assists per game led by Cori Lard averaging 2.9.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 65.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 63.7 Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Gray is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 11.8 points. Anaya Harris is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Madison Ruff is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 53.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.