Odunowo’s 15 lead UMBC over Bryant 70-58

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Odunowo scored 15 points as UMBC beat Bryant 70-58 on Thursday for their seventh-straight win.

Odunowo added six rebounds for the Retrievers (19-8, 12-2 America East Conference). Anthony Valentine shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. DJ Armstrong had 10 points and shot 3 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Keegan Harvey led the way for the Bulldogs (8-20, 4-10) with 19 points. Bryant also got 14 points and six rebounds from Timofei Rudovskii. Aaron Davis finished with nine points and two steals.

