Odum, Trouet pace Arizona State in 73-60 win over Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Maurice Odum scored 15 points, Santiago Trouet recorded a double-double and Arizona State beat Utah 73-60 on Saturday to end its two-game losing streak.

Trouet scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Massamaba Diop scored 14 points and reserve Anthony Johnson 13 for Arizona State (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) which shot 49% (27 for 55).

Keanu Dawes scored 16 points and Don McHenry 14 for the Utes (10-19, 2-14) who shot 39% (23 of 59).

Utah got off to a 14-5 start within the first five minutes before Arizona State took the momentum and gradually began chipping away.

Over the next nine minutes, the Sun Devils outscored Utah 18-7 — with Johnson scoring six — and took the lead for good at 23-21 on a 3-pointer from Bryce Ford with 6:13 before halftime. Odum sandwiched a pair of 3s around one from Utah’s McHenry and Arizona State led 34-24 at the break.

Trouet made a 3 with 16:19 left to push the ASU lead to 43-30 before a 9-0 Utah run in the next three minutes reduced the deficit to four.

Arizona State countered with a 14-5 outburst for a 57-44 lead with 9:34 remaining. Utah got with 57-51 and and 59-53 but never closer.

Up next

Utah: The Utes will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host Colorado on Tuesday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils host 14th-ranked Kansas on Tuesday.

