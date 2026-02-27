Odum and Arizona State host Utah

Utah Utes (10-18, 2-13 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Utah Utes (10-18, 2-13 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Utah after Moe Odum scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 90-78 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-5 at home. Arizona State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 2-13 in conference games. Utah gives up 78.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Arizona State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Arizona State won the last meeting 71-63 on Feb. 5. Massamba Diop scored 15 points points to help lead the Sun Devils to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odum is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sun Devils. Andrija Grbovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 15.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

