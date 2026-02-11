Oboh’s 20 lead Buffalo over Ball State 63-53

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tim Oboh scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 63-53 on Wednesday. Oboh also contributed…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tim Oboh scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 63-53 on Wednesday.

Oboh also contributed eight rebounds and four blocks for the Bulls (15-10, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Angelo Brizzi shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 6-for-6 from the line to add 17 points.

Davion Hill finished with 14 points for the Cardinals (8-16, 3-8). Juwan Maxey added 11 points for Ball State, and Devon Barnes put up 10 points.

Buffalo took the lead with 14:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Buffalo outscored Ball State by seven points in the second half. Oboh led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.