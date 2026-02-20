Nunn, Grambling Tigers square off against the Southern Jaguars

Grambling Tigers (9-16, 6-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-11, 9-4 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (9-16, 6-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-11, 9-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays Grambling in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Jaguars have gone 6-2 at home. Southern has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Southern scores 60.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 64.1 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 63.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the 60.5 Southern gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Southern won the last matchup 60-43 on Jan. 17. DeMya Porter scored 16 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.8 points. Olivia Delancy is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Shaniah Nunn is averaging 12.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.