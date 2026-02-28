Nuckolls’ 20 help Portland down San Diego 87-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Garrett Nuckolls scored 20 points as Portland beat San Diego 87-74 in a regular-season finale on…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Garrett Nuckolls scored 20 points as Portland beat San Diego 87-74 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Nuckolls also added five rebounds for the Pilots (13-18, 6-12 West Coast Conference). Jermaine Ballisager Webb shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. Matus Hronsky had 17 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Assane Diop finished with 16 points for the Toreros (11-20, 5-13). San Diego also got 14 points and seven assists from Vuk Boskovic. Gavin Ripp finished with 13 points and two steals.

Nuckolls scored seven points in the first half and Portland went into the break trailing 36-32. Webb scored the last six points for Portland to close out the 13-point victory.

The WCC Tournament runs Thursday through March 10 in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

