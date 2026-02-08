Northwestern State visits Lamar following East’s 33-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (6-18, 4-11 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-12, 7-8 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (6-18, 4-11 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-12, 7-8 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays Northwestern State after Braden East scored 33 points in Lamar’s 84-74 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Cardinals have gone 7-5 in home games. Lamar is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demons are 4-11 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Lamar is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Demons square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cardinals. East is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas is averaging 16.8 points for the Demons. Izzy Miles is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Demons: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

