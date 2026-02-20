Northwestern State plays Houston Christian after Atamah’s 33-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (8-17, 6-12 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (13-13, 10-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-17, 6-12 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (13-13, 10-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Houston Christian after Vernell Atamah scored 33 points in Northwestern State’s 71-65 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lady Demons have gone 7-4 in home games. Northwestern State averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies are 6-12 in Southland play. Houston Christian is seventh in the Southland allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Northwestern State scores 62.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 67.0 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 60.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 61.2 Northwestern State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northwestern State won 67-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Nya Valentine led Northwestern State with 18 points, and Jordan Jackson led Houston Christian with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atamah averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Valentine is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Madison Hurta is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 5.5 points. Grace Booth is averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

