Northwestern State defeats SE Louisiana 69-66

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas’ 26 points helped Northwestern State defeat SE Louisiana 69-66 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 8 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Demons (8-18, 6-11 Southland Conference). Chris Mubiru scored 12 points and added five assists. Willie Williams had eight points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

Jalen Forrest finished with 26 points and two steals for the Lions (8-18, 5-12). Isaiah Gaines added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for SE Louisiana. Jeremy Elyzee also had 10 points.

