Northern Kentucky defeats Cleveland State 81-70

CLEVELAND (AP) — LJ Wells’ 24 points and 12 rebounds helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Oday added 22 points for the Norse (18-12, 10-9 Horizon League), shooting 8 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. He also blocked three shots. Kael Robinson finished with 11 points.

Preist Ryan finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (10-20, 6-13). Tre Beard added 14 points and two steals for Cleveland State. Jaidon Lipscomb also had 12 points. The loss was the Vikings’ sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

