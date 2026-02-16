Northern Illinois visits Oboh and Buffalo

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-16, 3-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-10, 5-7 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-16, 3-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-10, 5-7 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Northern Illinois after Tim Oboh scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 63-53 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bulls are 6-6 in home games. Buffalo has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 3-9 in MAC play. Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

Buffalo is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois’ 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Buffalo has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The Bulls and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is averaging 20 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makhai Valentine is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Huskies. Taj Walters is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

