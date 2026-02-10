Northern Illinois hosts Bowling Green after Valentine’s 23-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (14-10, 5-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-14, 3-7 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (14-10, 5-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-14, 3-7 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Bowling Green after Makhai Valentine scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 75-74 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Huskies have gone 6-3 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons are 5-6 in conference matchups. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 6.4.

Northern Illinois averages 73.0 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 71.0 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 6.6 more points per game (83.0) than Northern Illinois allows (76.4).

The Huskies and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentine is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Javontae Campbell is averaging 18.7 points, five assists and 3.3 steals for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

