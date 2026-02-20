Northern Colorado visits Northern Arizona, seeks 20th win this season

Northern Colorado Bears (19-8, 10-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 6-8 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (19-8, 10-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 6-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado will look for its 20th win this season when the Bears visit the Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-6 at home. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Watts averaging 1.9.

The Bears have gone 10-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Northern Arizona is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 69.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.9 Northern Arizona allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado won the last matchup 72-59 on Jan. 24. Heather Baymon scored 17 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi White is scoring 22.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Watts is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tatum West is averaging 10.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Baymon is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

