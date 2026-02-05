Northern Arizona wins 79-73 against Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Ryan Abelman’s 21 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Idaho State 79-73 on Thursday. Abelman added seven…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Ryan Abelman’s 21 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Idaho State 79-73 on Thursday.

Abelman added seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-15, 3-8 Big Sky Conference). Karl Markus Poom scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Diego Campisano went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Connor Hollenbeck led the way for the Bengals (10-14, 3-8) with 23 points. Caleb Van De Griend added 14 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. Jamison Guerra had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Bengals prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

