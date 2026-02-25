Northeastern visits William & Mary after Miller’s 26-point game

Northeastern Huskies (6-20, 2-13 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 7-8 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (6-20, 2-13 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 7-8 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Northeastern after Reese Miller scored 26 points in William & Mary’s 84-83 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Tribe have gone 9-2 in home games. William & Mary averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chase Lowe with 4.0.

The Huskies are 2-13 against CAA opponents. Northeastern has a 5-13 record against teams over .500.

William & Mary averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. William & Mary won the last meeting 94-67 on Feb. 13. Cade Haskins scored 17 points points to help lead the Tribe to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Tribe. Haskins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

William Kermoury is averaging 13.5 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 70.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.