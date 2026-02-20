North Florida visits Stetson after Oriol’s 24-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (6-22, 4-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-19, 5-10 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (6-22, 4-11 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (9-19, 5-10 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Stetson after Kamrin Oriol scored 24 points in North Florida’s 77-76 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Hatters have gone 7-5 at home. Stetson has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

The Ospreys are 4-11 in ASUN play. North Florida averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stetson’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Stetson allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. Stetson won the last meeting 84-77 on Jan. 30. Ethan Copeland scored 25 points points to help lead the Hatters to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copeland is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Hatters. Collin Kuhl is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Oriol is averaging 20.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

