North Dakota State hosts Stubblefield and Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (19-6, 9-1 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Omaha Mavericks (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (19-6, 9-1 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits North Dakota State after Grant Stubblefield scored 22 points in Omaha’s 76-73 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 10-1 in home games. North Dakota State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 5-5 in Summit League play. Omaha has a 6-10 record against teams above .500.

North Dakota State scores 80.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 75.8 Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bison. Trevian Carson is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the past 10 games.

Lance Waddles is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mavericks. Paul Djobet is averaging 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

