North Dakota plays South Dakota State after Uelmen’s 23-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-14, 10-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-16, 5-8 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays South Dakota State after Greyson Uelmen scored 23 points in North Dakota’s 85-70 win against the UMKC Roos.

The Jackrabbits have gone 8-4 in home games. South Dakota State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 10-4 against conference opponents. North Dakota is 7-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota State averages 75.4 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 77.2 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Dakota won 90-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Uelmen led North Dakota with 17 points, and Joe Sayler led South Dakota State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damon Wilkinson is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Sayler is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Uelmen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

