North Dakota faces UMKC on 10-game road skid

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (5-18, 2-8 Summit) at UMKC Roos (6-16, 4-6 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota will attempt to stop its 10-game road skid when the Fighting Hawks play UMKC.

The Roos have gone 4-7 in home games. UMKC has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 2-8 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMKC scores 65.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 70.7 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 58.1 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 69.8 UMKC allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58.8% over the past 10 games.

Walker Demers is averaging 10.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

