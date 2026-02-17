North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State following Lattimore’s 21-point performance

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-14, 6-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-18, 4-4 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8…

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-14, 6-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-18, 4-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces South Carolina State after Gage Lattimore scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 80-76 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 at home. South Carolina State is 1-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 6-3 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

South Carolina State averages 65.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 75.8 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Johnson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Khouri Carvey is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Lattimore is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

