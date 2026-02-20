North Alabama takes on Lipscomb following de Kovachich’s 23-point game

North Alabama Lions (8-18, 3-12 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-11, 10-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (8-18, 3-12 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-11, 10-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Lipscomb after Kevin de Kovachich scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 85-78 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Bisons are 12-1 on their home court. Lipscomb has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 3-12 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN giving up 78.6 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Lipscomb scores 80.9 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 78.6 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dallas Howell is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.2 points. Donte Bacchus is averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

