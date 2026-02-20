Norfolk State Spartans play the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-20, 2-8 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-12, 8-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-20, 2-8 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-12, 8-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over South Carolina State.

The Spartans are 8-2 on their home court. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmen Kweti averaging 2.5.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-8 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Norfolk State is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 41.0% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State has shot at a 36.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 34.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. Norfolk State won the last meeting 85-41 on Jan. 17. Da’Brya Clark scored 30 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Cire Wordley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Byrd is averaging 6.2 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Iemyiah Harris is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 54.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

