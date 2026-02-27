No. 9 Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Lewis’ 21-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 16-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-4, 15-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2, 16-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-4, 15-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays No. 9 Gonzaga after Mikey Lewis scored 21 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 86-67 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 16-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 9.1.

The Bulldogs are 16-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. Gonzaga won the last matchup 73-65 on Feb. 1. Graham Ike scored 30 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Lewis is averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ike is shooting 56.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bulldogs. Mario Saint-Supery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

