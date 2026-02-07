No. 8 Michigan takes on No. 2 UCLA following Swords’ 28-point performance

UCLA Bruins (22-1, 12-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

UCLA Bruins (22-1, 12-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan takes on No. 2 UCLA after Syla Swords scored 28 points in Michigan’s 88-76 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wolverines are 12-0 in home games. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 17.7 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.6.

The Bruins have gone 12-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA has a 21-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Michigan averages 87.8 points, 31.1 more per game than the 56.7 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 52.0% rate from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Bruins face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holloway is averaging 13 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

