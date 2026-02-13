No. 7 Nebraska hosts Northwestern after Reid’s 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on No. 7 Nebraska after Jayden Reid scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 87-75 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-2 in home games. Nebraska scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-12 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Nebraska averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cornhuskers. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tre Singleton is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.