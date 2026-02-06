No. 6 Gonzaga visits Oregon State following Lake’s 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 10-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-12, 6-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-2, 10-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-12, 6-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts No. 6 Gonzaga after Josiah Lake scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 74-64 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers are 10-4 in home games. Oregon State is 6-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in WCC play. Gonzaga has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga scores 13.7 more points per game (87.8) than Oregon State gives up (74.1).

The Beavers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lake is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braeden Smith is averaging six points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.