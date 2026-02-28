No. 5 Houston takes out the frustration of 3 straight losses with a 102-62 win over Colorado

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan had 26 points and six assists, Joseph Tugler scored 14 and No. 5 Houston snapped…

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan had 26 points and six assists, Joseph Tugler scored 14 and No. 5 Houston snapped its three-game losing streak with a 102-62 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Uzan had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half as the Cougars (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) built a 55-29 lead at the break. Houston shot 56%, including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, in the first half.

Chris Cenac Jr. scored 12 points, Kingston Flemings had 11 points, six rebound and eight assists and Chase McCarty, Emanuel Sharp and Mercy Miller finished with 10 points each for Houston, which shot 60% for the game and 10 of 17 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars forced Colorado into 15 turnovers and converted them into 21 points. They outrebounded the Buffaloes 34-22.

Isaiah Johnson had 19 points, Bangot Dak added 15 points and Sebastian Rancik scored 11 for Colorado (16-13, 6-10). The Buffaloes, who had their two-game winning streak snapped, shot 46% and were 3 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for arguing with the officials with 3:06 remaining in the first half. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was whistled for a technical foul in the second half. In total, there were 35 fouls called. The Cougars were 24 of 31 from the free-throw line, while Colorado was 13 of 18 from the line.

Trailing 10-2 about three minutes into the game, Houston responded by outscoring Colorado 36-11 over the next 10 minutes to take a 38-21 lead on a 3-pointer by McCarty. Uzan scored nine points in the run.

Colorado: Travels to Utah on Tuesday night.

Houston: Hosts Baylor on Wednesday night.

