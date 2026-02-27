No. 5 Houston Cougars face the Colorado Buffaloes on 3-game losing streak

Colorado Buffaloes (16-12, 6-9 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-12, 6-9 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston heads into the matchup with Colorado as losers of three straight games.

The Cougars are 13-1 on their home court. Houston is 22-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 7.9 turnovers per game.

The Buffaloes are 6-9 in Big 12 play. Colorado ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Houston scores 76.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 77.9 Colorado gives up. Colorado scores 17.8 more points per game (80.1) than Houston allows to opponents (62.3).

The Cougars and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingston Flemings is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 14.2 points and 4.4 assists. Isaiah Johnson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.