No. 4 Texas Longhorns play the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide, aim for 5th straight victory

Texas Longhorns (27-3, 13-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-8, 7-8 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (27-3, 13-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-8, 7-8 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Longhorns take on No. 24 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have gone 16-3 in home games. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Longhorns are 13-3 in conference matchups. Texas has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Alabama makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Texas has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Crimson Tide. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Lee averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Madison Booker is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.