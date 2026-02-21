No. 4 Texas hosts Francis and Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 5-8 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (25-3, 11-3 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 5-8 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (25-3, 11-3 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits No. 4 Texas after Madison Francis scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 71-56 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns are 16-0 on their home court. Texas is 24-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-8 in SEC play. Mississippi State averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Texas’ average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State scores 20.7 more points per game (77.1) than Texas allows (56.4).

The Longhorns and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Francis is averaging 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kharyssa Richardson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

