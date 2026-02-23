No. 4 Arizona takes on Baylor after Dell’Orso’s 22-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 12-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 12-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-13, 4-10 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits Baylor after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 22 points in Arizona’s 73-66 win over the Houston Cougars.

The Bears have gone 10-5 at home. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats have gone 12-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is second in college basketball with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 9.4.

Baylor averages 82.6 points, 14.1 more per game than the 68.5 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 10.9 more points per game (87.2) than Baylor gives up (76.3).

The Bears and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 18.4 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Brayden Burries averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jaden Bradley is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.