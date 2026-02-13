No. 3 South Carolina visits No. 6 LSU, seeks 25th victory this season

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-2, 10-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (22-3, 8-3 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-2, 10-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (22-3, 8-3 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Gamecocks face the No. 6 LSU.

The Tigers are 11-1 on their home court. LSU has a 16-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks are 10-2 in conference play. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC with 18.3 assists per game led by Raven Johnson averaging 5.4.

LSU scores 96.6 points, 40.9 more per game than the 55.7 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 18.0 percentage points above the 33.7% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Tessa Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is averaging 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

