No. 3 South Carolina takes on Missouri after Edwards’ 21-point showing

Missouri Tigers (16-13, 4-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (27-2, 13-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (16-13, 4-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (27-2, 13-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina hosts Missouri after Joyce Edwards scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 85-48 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Gamecocks are 15-0 on their home court. South Carolina has a 24-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 4-10 in SEC play. Missouri is 8-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Carolina scores 87.3 points, 11.8 more per game than the 75.5 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Shannon Dowell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.