No. 3 Duke plays No. 1 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) vs. Duke Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC)

Washington; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Duke takes on No. 1 Michigan at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Blue Devils have an 11-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 3.2.

The Wolverines are 10-0 in non-conference play. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Duke makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.0 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Michigan scores 27.4 more points per game (90.6) than Duke gives up (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is averaging 22.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 85.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

