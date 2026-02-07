No. 24 Louisville cashes in at foul line late to hold off Wake Forest 88-80

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sananda Fru had 17 points while No. 24 Louisville survived at the foul line late after…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sananda Fru had 17 points while No. 24 Louisville survived at the foul line late after blowing a 15-point second-half lead to beat Wake Forest 88-80 on Saturday.

J’Vonne Hadley added 15 points for the Cardinals (17-6, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 52.9% but had to finish this one out while going the last 6:38 without a field goal. Louisville made 19 of 22 (86.4%) free throws after halftime, repeatedly cashing in at the line after the Demon Deacons made their push.

Louisville had six players score in double figures, while freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. had eight assists.

The Cardinals led 54-39 early in the second half, yet they had fits trying to hold off Juke Harris and the Demon Deacons for much of the second half. With Harris repeatedly on the attack, Wake Forest gradually inched closer until twice tying it — the last coming on Sebastian Akins’ free throws that made it 80-all with 4:44 left.

But the Demon Deacons never could push ahead. And when an upset win appeared within reach, they instead missed their last 11 shots — along with two free throws by Tre’Von Spillers that would’ve put Wake Forest ahead with 4:14 left.

Harris had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wake Forest (11-12, 2-8), with his three-point play that tied the game at 78 with 5:19 left marking the Demon Deacons’ last basket. That sent the Demon Deacons on to their fifth straight loss, this one marking the second straight game without injured double-figure scorer Nate Calmese (ankle).

Louisville: The Cardinals host N.C. State on Monday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

