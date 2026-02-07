No. 23 Miami (Ohio) moves to 24-0 with 90-74 win at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Eian Elmer scored 18 points, Peter Suder had 17 and No. 23 Miami (Ohio) kept its…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Eian Elmer scored 18 points, Peter Suder had 17 and No. 23 Miami (Ohio) kept its perfect season going with a 90-74 victory over Marshall in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge on Saturday.

Antwone Woolfolk added 15 points and Luke Skaljac had 12 points and seven assists for the RedHawks (24-0), who extended the longest winning streak in Mid-American Conference history. Miami and Arizona are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

Three of Miami’s previous five games were one-possession wins, including a 73-71 win at Buffalo on Tuesday night. But the RedHawks had little trouble in this one.

The nation’s top scoring team, Miami was held just under its 92.8-point average for the fourth straight game but came out hot Saturday against the Thundering Herd. The RedHawks shot 56% from the floor in the first half, including a dozen layups, and built a 49-31 halftime lead.

Marshall (15-9) went 10 minutes between baskets in the first half and was limited to 40% shooting for the game, its first at home against a ranked opponent in 11 years. Marshall’s Erich Harding was called three times for first-half lane violations while he attempted free throws.

Marshall trimmed a 24-point deficit to 65-56 with nine minutes left but got no closer.

Noah Otshudi led the Thundering Herd with 23 points. Wyatt Fricks had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next

Miami: Hosts Ohio on Friday night.

Marshall: At Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.